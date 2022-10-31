On Wednesday (November 9), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application seeking permission for a major commercial and residential development at Newhaven’s West Quay.

The proposals are intended to complete the third and final stage of the wider West Quay redevelopment plan, which was never built out despite securing planning permission back in 2012.

Although similar in principle to the previously-approved scheme, the latest plans put forward a different set of buildings compared to the original plans. It now includes plans to build 3,500m2 of commercial floorspace, 259 residential apartments, 141 retirement apartments and a 50-unit aparthotel.

Proposed redevelopment of the Newhaven Marina

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development also promises to deliver new marina facilities, including 300 reconfigured and enhanced berths. Developers say these would be provided in an improved layout, with greater dry stack provision and a new riverside walkway.

Developers say the scheme, if approved, would be built out in six phases, with demolition of existing buildings to take place as and when needed.

While recommended for approval by officers, the proposals have seen some objections raised by local residents. These objections include fears around flooding, the visual impact of the new buildings and the impact on the amenity of existing residents.

Objectors also raised concerns about the impact of new housing on traffic in the town. No objections have been raised by highways as it says any issues can be resolved through conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposed redevelopment of the Newhaven Marina

Concerns around traffic were also raised by Newhaven Town Council, although it is also described as being ‘broadly in favour’ of the application.

Officers said: “The marina side walkway/boardwalk will provide approximately 600m of continuous public access to the waterfront, connecting to the Riverside walkway constructed in the first two phases of the West Quay Regeneration Projects, which connects to the town centre.