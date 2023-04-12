The conversion of a former care home in Eastbourne is set to go in front of town planners next week.

On Monday (April 17), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider a pair of applications concerning the conversion of The Shires, a now-vacant elderly persons care home spanning both 12 and 13 Gorringe Road.

Between them, the two applications seek both retrospective planning permission to create an 11-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) at 13 Gorringe Road and full planning permission for three three-bedroom apartments at 12 Gorringe Road.

Despite some local objections, both applications are being recommended for approval by council planning officers.

Former care home

In reports on both schemes, a council planning officer said: “It is considered that the proposed development will not negatively impact the amenity of the occupiers of surrounding properties or be detrimental to the character and appearance of the area.

“The proposal therefore complies with local and national policies.”

While the HMO had been occupied prior to the application, planners say the building is currently vacant pending the outcome of the committee hearing. According to the developer, it had previously been occupied by young, single professionals due to its marketing as a ‘luxury HMO’.

Notably, the schemes set to go before the committee have been submitted concurrently with a third proposal for the same site. That scheme is seeking permission to convert both parts of the former care home into HMOs.

