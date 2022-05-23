On Monday (May 30), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to convert Moira House School, in Upper Carlisle Road, into a residential development comprising 33 apartments and 19 houses.

Most of the former school’s existing buildings — including its gymnasium and swimming pool — would be demolished as part of the proposals, although some parts of the site would be retained and converted into housing.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The development proposals make use of a currently disused site through partial demolition and redevelopment to provide a fully residential scheme.

Aerial impression of the redevelopment of the former school site in Eastbourne

“Dwellings would be derived from the conversion of retained buildings to create 33 apartments and two houses and the construction of a further 17 new-build dwellings, resulting in the creation of 52 high-quality dwellings in a sustainable location.

“The scheme comprises highly energy-efficient buildings that are high in design quality and comprises architectural forms and a palette of materials that are sympathetic to the sites’ historic setting.

“The proposal complies with the Development Plan and is therefore recommended for approval subject to conditions and a S106 Agreement to secure affordable housing, a local labour agreement and public transport/environmental improvements.”

While a substantial development, the site would not include any affordable housing. Developers say to do so would make the site unviable, as a result of the costs of retaining and converting the existing school buildings. Officers have not yet confirmed whether this is the case, however.

Roedean Moira House School (Photo by Jon Rigby)

As a result, if the committee approved the scheme, full planning permission would only be granted subject to an independent review of the applicant’s Financial Viability Assessment.

The former school, which had been running for more than 130 years, closed its doors in 2020 as a result of financial difficulties.

According to planning papers, attempts were initially made to find a purchaser willing to take on the site as a going concern (i.e. a school), but these efforts were unsuccessful.