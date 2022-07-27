Decision due on redevelopment of former Newhaven fire station

On Wednesday (August 3), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to demolish the former fire station in Fort Road and build six council houses in its place.

In a report recommending the scheme be approved, a council planning officer said: “The proposal involves the redevelopment of a brownfield site to provide affordable housing that would help meet demand on the council’s affordable housing waiting list as well as the district’s overall housing need.

“The proposed development utilises sustainable construction methods and incorporates carbon reduction measures. It is considered that the development would integrate well with the existing street scene and would not have an adverse impact upon environmental or residential amenity.”

Proposed new homes for Newhaven