Hastings Borough Council is to look again at its decision not to sell the Tilekiln Playing Fields to a local football club.

On Thursday (December 15), councillors voted through a motion calling for a fresh report on the situation surrounding plans from Hastings United Football Club to build a new stadium on the site in Hollington.

The council’s planning committee had also approved an outline application to build up to 86 homes at The Pilot Field, Hastings United’s current grounds. This development was said to be necessary to fund the stadium plans.

Proposed new football stadium for Hastings

The new report, set to go to the council’s cabinet in the new year, is requested to set out the current situation, assess whether the development plans are viable and what alternative provision may allow the football club to remain in the town.

While the motion was agreed on a majority vote, councillors chose did not undertake any debate following legal advice.

Speaking at the meeting, the council’s chief legal officer Mary Kilner said: “In the light of recent correspondence received from Hastings United Football Club’s solicitors and effectively to avoid any confusion or further misunderstandings, I’m requesting councillors here tonight to refrain from making any comments on … [its] scheme for Pilot Field and Tilekiln.

“As you know this motion here tonight has full cross-party support and it is instructing … the managing director to bring a report back to cabinet, to basically report on whether or not … the scheme is viable to recommend to council.

“It will all come back to cabinet early in the new year, with the report from the managing director.”

After receiving this advice, councillors move immediately to the vote

