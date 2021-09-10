Decision on changes at Horam holiday park deferred a second time

On Thursday (September 9), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south considered a previously deferred application connected to the Horam Manor Touring Park, off of Horam Road.

The holiday park had been seeking permission to vary its existing planning conditions, allowing it to open all year round and introduce static caravans, but also reduce the total number of caravans it could have on site from 110 to 86.

The introduction of static caravans was the main source of concern for ward councillor Susan Stedman (Con), who argued they would likely have a negative impact on the area.

She said: “As previously, I am actually fully supportive of year-round opening of this really popular touring caravan and camping site. It is a gem for Horam.

“My hesitancy is about the 36 mobile homes. There will be lights, there will be cars with lights, there will be year-round, full on disturbance immediately adjacent to the ancient woodland and recreation ground, that is in itself a wildlife haven.

“We already have a trailer park of 20 large units in Horam and by definition mobile homes as these can house people for 50 weeks a year.

“Those living there utilise the same infrastructure as you and I, but the developer gets away without any CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) contributions.”

Cllr Stedman went on to say she had particular concerns about the impact of the static caravans on the local sewerage network, which she said was “already problematic”.

Similar concerns were raised by fellow ward councillor Bob Bowdler, although his concerns were primarily around whether the park’s access road would remain safe with the additional traffic from static caravan occupants.

These concerns had been considered by the committee at the previous hearing, which resulted in a deferral to find out more.

The committee had also asked for more information about how exactly the park would operate and how many touring caravan pitches would remain after the introduction of static caravans.

While the holiday park provided more details on these matters, committee members still felt they needed to know more before making a decision.

A particular point of contention was around the wording of conditions intended to control the mix between touring and static caravans. The condition said “no more than 50” of the 86 caravans allowed on site could be touring caravans, but did not explicitly restrict the number of static caravans.

Members said they feared this could allow more static caravans to be installed unless the wording was changed.

While the exact number of static caravans was not included in the meeting papers, a proposed layout from the applicants shows 32 on site. It is unclear whether this would include a static caravan to be used by a holiday park warden.

The committee also wanted further clarification of the registration system proposed to limit occupation to holiday use.

Members also had concerns with the potential impact on sewerage system and asked for Southern Water to be consulted in more detail. Officers advised that Southern Water would be able to raise its concerns through its own licensing system, but members were not reassured.

In light of these concerns, the committee voted eight to one to defer the application again to get further details about these areas.