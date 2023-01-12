Community spaces and businesses across the district are set to receive a welcome boost after a £1million bid for government funding was approved by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Community.

Confirmation of the grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – which aims to encourage economic growth and improve the quality of life for people across the district – will help the council in its bid to carry out measures to help local businesses grow and thrive; enable investment in community spaces; and reduce barriers to employment and education.

And Chichester District Council will find out by the end of the month if its bid for a further £718,000 has also been successful.

The spending plan has four key aims: to boost the local economy; help local businesses grow and thrive;

There are also hopes that a funding bid for Priory Park, Northgate and West Street in Chichester will also be approved

enable investment in community spaces; and, reduce barriers to employment and education.

Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place & regeneration, said: “We’ve been working closely with our partners across the district to identify the issues where projects may have the greatest impact in our district.

“Examples of projects that could benefit from the funding include those that are aimed at improving town centres and high streets; those that create and improve green spaces in our district as well as cultural, heritage and creative activities.

Chichester District Council leader Tony Dignum. Photo by Derek Martin

“We also want to support social action and volunteering projects, and initiatives which support local businesses and tourism as well as projects that will help people who are unemployed into work.

“This is an exciting opportunity for communities across the district and we are looking forward to helping make many of these projects a reality.”

The money will be provided over three years – £105,750 in 2022/23, £211,500 in 2023/24 and £682,750 in 2024/25.

It will be allocated to a grants scheme, with the fund managed by the district council.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A particular focus will be placed on supporting projects that have been identified through the district’s Vision groups.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (January 10), members recommended that the expected £718,000 from the Rural England Prosperity Fund be accepted, should it be confirmed by the Secretary of State later this month.

The recommendation will be put to a meeting of the full council later this month for final approval.

The two-year fund is purely to support one-off capital projects, such as buildings or equipment, with no revenue expenditure, such as staff costs, permitted.

The aim is to support new and existing rural businesses to develop products and facilities to benefit the local economy, and to support new and improved community infrastructure.

Mr Dignum said he was delighted that the council had been able to apply to the fund, adding: “We are due to hear the outcome of this application in late January and will of course promote details about how to apply for this once we have worked out the finer details.”