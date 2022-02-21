Demolition of Lavant water treatment withdrawn

Plans for the demolition of an existing water treatment in Lavant have been withdrawn. SUS-220221-122420001

The plans submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority would have also seen the building of a new UV treatment plant building at the Lavant Water Treatment Works on Lavant Down Road

Portsmouth Water’s application was withdrawn on February 8, due to previous extension of time agreements for the application expiring.

Concerns about the loss of a group of wingnut trees was of concern to the planning authority, leading to the initial extension of time proposal.

In the design and access statement Portsmouth Water said: “A new modern ultraviolet (UV) water treatment process is required to treat the borehole water abstracted at Lavant.

“This plant will be housed within a new building that will also accommodate replacement mechanical pumps, chemical dosing equipment, and electrical control and emergency generator plant equipment.

“The new building will provide a single facility for the safe operation and maintenance of all of Portsmouth Water’s equipment on the site.”

Lavant Parish Council raised no objections to the plans but felt that they ‘could not comment on the specialised nature of the technical work involved in the application.’

To view the full application visit South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference SDNP/21/02902/FUL