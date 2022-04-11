Demolition of three homes in Chichester approved

Demolition of three homes in Chichester has been approved by Chichester District Council. SUS-221104-164407001

Six new flats and one three-bed dwelling will be built on the site at Lavant Road in Chichester.

In a statement Chichester City Council said: “The City Council’s planning objection still stands as the amended plans do not sufficiently address the City’s concerns.

“Although not formally a bedroom, the mezzanines still offer additional living space which the site cannot accommodate without harm to residential amenity and the character of the area.

The applications was met with several letters of objection from local residents.

Mr John Halliday on behalf of the Summersdale Residents Association said: “The committee of the Summersdale Residents Association is disturbed to see yet another proposal to insert an additional floor that could clearly be adapted for further accommodation.

“And we are concerned that the developers seem to be proceeding with these modifications in advance of a decision by the Planning Authority.

“We support the neighbours’ and City Council objections on the grounds of over-development, overlooking and light pollution.

“And therefore urge REFUSAL of this application.”

Mr Keith Bartlett from 25 Lavant Road said: “How many more unwanted and unneeded changes are going to be made to this development?

“As previous objectors have already stated, it beggars belief that a developer has been allowed to build an enormous roof that is NOT in line with the approved plans, and which has already been refused by CDC Planners.

“Has a Planning Enforcement Notice been served on the developer?

“Unfortunately this is not the only example where what is being built is contrary to the agreed plans.

“A large second floor roof terrace has already been built at no 23 Lavant Road, in direct contradiction to a CDC Planning Refusal.

“If these cases are allowed to “slip through the net “ by our CDC planners, because they are “too difficult to rectify once built” then they become the norm for future Lavant Road developments.

“Four storeys in the case of no.10 and a peeping Toms heaven in the case of 23 Lavant Road.”