Plans for demolition work at a Milland farm have been withdrawn.

Plans for demolition work at a Milland farm have been withdrawn.

Proposed work at Oak Tree Farm in Millland would have included the demolition of the existing bungalow on site as well as the construction of a pool house and a new tennis court.

In the design and access development, developer James Wells Architects wrote: “The new dwelling offers a spacious open plan ground floor living area with ancillary guest accommodation. At first floor level, a private master suite would enjoy panoramic views of the adjacent Milland Valley.

“The proposal includes replacing an existing swimming pool and constructing a pool house with associated outdoor dining area at the south end of the new dwelling.

“The pool would be for recreational use by the residential occupants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A new paved terrace with level access would provide space for outdoor dining.

“It is also proposed to construct a modest pool house which will align with the swimming pool and outdoor area to orientate towards the distant views.

“The proposed pool house will accommodate an outdoor toilet, changing area and shower.

“It is proposed to demolish two of the stores which are in a poor condition and are in direct conflict with a mature oak tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also proposed to demolish a vacant stable block which backs on to the existing barn.

“Forming part of the development, it is also proposed to construct a tennis court towards the north end of the domestic curtilage.

“The tennis court is sited largely over the footprint of an existing, disused sand school.

A spokesperson for developer James Wells Architects said regarding the decision to withdrawal: “Whilst we appreciate the feedback offered, we are disappointed to see how the proposals have been interpreted in connection to the site, local area and wider setting of the Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is also frustratingly close to the determination period given that we were yet to receive any public objections or indication from any officer or consultee.

“Therefore we confirm that we would like to withdraw the application and will submit a pre-application in due course.”