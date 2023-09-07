BREAKING
Detailed plans for 200 homes south of Barnham Railway Station approved

Detailed plans for 200 homes near Barnham Railway Station have been given the green light by councillors.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:01 BST
The updated plans for details of the site layout, house appearance and scale, and landscaping were delegated to Adur District Council’s head of planning for approval once environmental health officer’s confirm they have no objection to plans for a proposed bridge near Barnham Railway Station.

Outline permission for the development was refused by the council in 2021, gaining approval in 2022 after an appeal to the national planning inspectorate by developers.

The application was previously deferred by the council due to the affordable housing layout, comprising 30 per cent of the development, with officers saying this layout was ‘much better’, as there are smaller clusters of homes scattered throughout the plans compared to previous plans.

200 Barnham Homes, south of Barnham Station, Approved Site Layout200 Barnham Homes, south of Barnham Station, Approved Site Layout
Issues with play areas and housing height were also resolved in the updated plans, with objections from West Sussex County Council as the Local Flood Authority being considered irrelevant for this application.

