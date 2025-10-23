Detailed plans for a celebrated pier-based restaurant's new permanent base in Worthing town centre have been revealed.

The planning application to Worthing Borough Council shows what chef Johnny Stanford and his partner Sophie Harvey hope to achieve for the future of Tern.

They say the application to change a vacant shop into a restaurant and cocktail bar represents the next stage in the growth of Tern.

Shear Architectural Design owner Darryl Shear has made the application for 39 Warwick Street, Worthing, on behalf of Johnny Stanford, chef and director at Tern.

Artist's impression for Tern in Warwick Street, Worthing. Picture: Shear Architectural Design

It seeks permission for change of use from retail to fine dining restaurant and cocktail bar, with outside seating at the front, including barriers, plus an extraction flue and a sign with the new name, Tern.

A separate application has been made for advertisement consent for an internally-illuminated fascia sign and free-standing menu board.

The design and access statement highlights the success of Tern, combining culinary excellence with 20 years of hospitality experience.

"Tern is led by chef Johnny Stanford and his partner Sophie Harvey who together form a local family business with strong roots in Worthing. Since launching in 2023, Tern has earned significant recognition both locally and nationally, becoming one of the most acclaimed dining destinations on the South Coast.

"With the support of the community and their proven record of success, the applicants now seek to establish a permanent premises in the heart of Worthing’s historic centre.

"Johnny Stanford is a Manchester-born chef with over two decades of experience in some of the UK’s most respected kitchens. He has developed a unique offering, for which he has become renowned for, not only for technical brilliance, but equally for his commitment to using only produce from the British Isles.

"It is these strong ethics behind his cooking which inspired the establishment of Tern on Worthing Pier in 2023. Sophie Harvey brings a background in design, branding, and communications. Her creative direction and storytelling expertise have been integral in shaping Tern’s identity and building its reputation as a restaurant with vision, integrity, and strong community connection."

The project will be managed by R&R services, led by Chichester-based James Robinson.

The plan is to convert and fit out 39 Warwick Street as a two-level restaurant and cocktail bar with outdoor seating. The restaurant will be located on the upper floor, providing 28 covers in a light and minimal dining room with an open kitchen at its centre.

The lower floor will house a cocktail bar with 22 covers, designed in contrast to the restaurant above. Inspired by New York loft spaces, the bar will be darker and moodier, offering a distinctive drinks experience in an intimate, atmospheric space.

The proposal includes four outdoor covers, making a total of 54 covers for the whole premises. Outdoor seating would be created during a second phase of build, anticipated summer 2026.

Opening hours proposed are 12pm to 11pm Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 10.30pm Sunday. The restaurant would, however, be open for staff and prep 10am to 6pm Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 12am Thursday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm Sunday.

