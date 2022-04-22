Developers acquire land for next step in 118 new Hambrook homes

The proposed developments at Hambrook SUS-220422-114531001

In Hambrook, developers Cala has acquired a 23-acre former agricultural site on Broad Road in Hambrook, near Chichester.

The land has full planning permission in place for 118 new homes in Hambrook

New public open space, children’s play area, and a community centre will also be delivered.

Cala intends to deliver the site as consented, comprising a mix of one- to four-bedroom starter and family homes.

40 per cent of the new homes are to be fitted with solar panels, and all units will provide EV charging points. New public open space will bring new biodiversity to the area net which will include ponds with reed beds wild grass, retained hedgerows and trees, plus an orchard.

New routes for pedestrians and cyclists will connect the site to the village of Hambrook.

Alistair Currie, Senior Land Manager, Cala South Home Counties, said: “We have a wide scope of capabilities and skills at Cala.