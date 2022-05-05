Developers win appeal against opposition to 70 new homes in West Wittering

Over 150 people packed the West Wittering Memorial Hall on March 1 for the Church Road, West Wittering Planning Appeal. SUS-220505-142842001

Residents from across the Manhood Peninsular packed the West Wittering Memorial Hall on March 1 to have their say at a planning appeal where developer Welbeck had asked an independent planning inspector to overturn the refusal of Chichester District Council to allow the homes on land off Church Road to be built.

Representatives from the Witterings, Bracklesham Bay and Earnley spoke out over the plans which they said came as the whole area was already had more new homes than was originally planned and that the additional proposed homes were unsustainable.

Developer Welbeck had contested Chichester District Council’s local plan - which acts as a development blueprint - and criticised its five year land supply plan.

The appeal by the developer was overturned by an independent planning inspector citing that he developer make provisions for the delivery of affordable housing, including the provision of first homes.

In the statement of the repeal by the planning inspector they said: “It also makes provision for open space, a play area and a landscape buffer at the site, along with a management company to maintain the managed land within the development.

“The agreement also makes provision for sums to be paid towards improvements to the A27 and for a sum to be paid to monitor the Travel Plan.

“These measures are necessary to mitigate the effects of the development on the wider highways network and I am satisfied that they are directly related to the development and are fairly and reasonably related in scale and kind to the development.

“Finally, the agreement also makes provision for a habitats mitigation payment to be made to enable works to be carried out to mitigate the effects of the development on the Solent Maritime SAC.

“This payment is necessary to mitigate the effects of the development and to make the development acceptable in planning terms.

“Having regard to the precautionary principle implicit in any consideration of the effects of development on nature conservation sites of this type,

“I am also satisfied that the payment is proportionate and so is fairly and reasonably related in scale and kind to the development.”