The proposal involved a current six bedroom HMO at 105 Cavendish Place becoming a seven-bedroom HMO with the additional bedroom being located where there is currently a communal room on the ground floor.

A home is a house in multiple occupation (HMO) if at least three tenants live there, forming more than one household and they share toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities with other tenants.

The proposal has since been approved conditionally by the council who cited that provide would provide a ‘better quality of living’ for the residents who will occupy the property.

In the report, officer Chloe Timm wrote: “The proposal is thought to overall provide a better quality of living for future occupants with five of the seven bedrooms being en-suite compared to the current situation with only two of the current six bedrooms having ensuite.

“There is no car parking provision available for occupants, however, the site is sustainably located close to the town centre, easily accessible by local bus routes and has shops and other amenities close by. The proposal does include cycle storage within the rear garden area of the property.