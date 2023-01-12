Plans to build 22 homes in Lower Beeding have been approved by Horsham District Council.

The application from Devine Homes, for land at Sandygate Lane, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (January 10).

Eight of the homes will be classed as affordable.

While the site was allocated for housing in the emerging Lower Beeding Neighbourhood Plan, there were concerns from some that the application was premature as that Plan had yet to be adopted.

Proposed development site

Toni Bradnum (Con, Nuthurst & Lower Beeding) said: “Although the site is part of the proposed Neighbourhood Plan, that Plan has not yet been to referendum – and who’s to say it would pass the referendum?

“Villagers might well turn round and say they don’t like it.”

The planning officer, though, said the council had sought legal advice and the Plan still carried ‘significant weight’ as it had already been through the examination process to determine whether it met with all legal and procedural requirements.

She added that it was ‘extremely unlikely’ that residents would turn it down.

On top of that, it was pointed out that not only was the council unable to show that it had the required five-year supply of housing land, but the application was water neutral.

The council received 37 letters of objection from 16 addresses as well as an objection from the parish council.

