Development to begin at Rolls-Royce Plant

Plans for development work at the Rolls-Royce Plant have been approved.

The development to the site will include “Extension to first floor mezzanine, minor façade alterations and

associated works.”

In the design and access statement Rolls-Royce Motor Cars stated: “The proposed development comprises of an extension to the existing raised walkway and mezzanine to create 459 square metres of additional floorspace, to serve a variety of critical activities such as storage and production as well as collaboration and presentation space for training and product development.

"The external alterations include the installation of a new external staircase and fire escape from the new area on the first floor.

"Additionally, a new double glazed window will be installed at a first floor level to match existing windows, relocation of the galvanised vent stack, the installation of two new louvres for ventilation and the installation of a new condenser.

"The mezzanine will be located in place of existing plant that will be removed as a result of its redundant status.

The new mezzanine on the first floor will be served by the existing internal staircase and access through an extension to the existing floorplate, which was used to maintain the plant.”