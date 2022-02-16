Direct footpath between Worthing railway station and town centre planned

The project, which will see the reinstatement of a footpath through the Teville Gate site, will be completed by Landbuild Limited.

Landbuild Limited was previously awarded contracts for Portland Road improvements and an accessible bridge at Lancing’s Widewater Lagoon.

Executive members for regeneration at both Adur District Council and Worthing Borough Council gave their approval this week.

The cleared Teville Gate site

Work could start as early as March and would last for six to eight weeks.

The councils’ director for the economy, Martin Randall, said: “These works will enable a direct connection to be re-established from Worthing Station, through Teville Gate, to Teville Road and onward to the town centre.

“The installation of the footpath is one part of the short term meanwhile use of the Teville Gate development site, contributing to the creation of an enhanced entrance to the town and town centre, assisting economic boost to businesses, and encouraging an increase in investment across the town.”

The proposal for a 100-metre long footpath with LED lighting, planting, and seating has a total cost of just over £204,000.

Teville Gate from above, photo from Adur and Worthing Councils

Money left over from Worthing Borough Council’s purchase of Teville Gate will be used to fund the footpath as well as improving hoardings and other ground works which are already under way.

The council bought the site in 2021 with a view to redeveloping it following years of stalled development plans.

At the end of last year, councillors gave their support for ‘meanwhile uses’ for the site to avoid it remaining empty for any longer.

This will be brought forward by specialist brownfield site regeneration company QED Sustainable Urban Developments and could include a performance venue, space for businesses, and a padel racquet sport court.

Detailed designs are also being drawn up to transform the area around the railway station.

Approval for the footpath reinstatement is subject to a call-in.