Disagreement on how to develop climate change action plan for Horsham district

While members of the cabinet agreed that a panel of experts should be chosen to assist with the work, opposition members have launched a petition calling for a Citizens’ Assembly to be held instead.

The council pledged to be net zero by 2030 – but carbon emissions from its buildings and vehicles only make up 1-2 per cent of those from the entire district.

The rest is down to residents and businesses – a problem which needs to be addressed quickly.

Parkside Chart Way Horsham - Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council

During the meeting on Thursday (June 9), James Wright, cabinet member for environment, said the panel would bring ‘expert knowledge which will help shape the future of our district’.

He added: “We won’t just be coming up with actions that sit in a drawer gathering dust.

“Instead, we’ll be bringing people along the journey with us to make them see what areas in their lives they can change to reduce their emissions.”

But John Milne (Lib Dem, Roffey North) said the merits of a panel versus an assembly had been discussed and the council had ‘come down on the wrong side of that argument’.

He added: “I think there’s no other subject that would engage the public more than this.

“I think we could get terrific excitement if it was done well, terrific engagement.

“In the end, the objective is to get the public to do things.

“This is not about the council’s emissions, it’s about public emissions – they are our audience.

“By engaging people in a Citizens’ Assembly, they will become our advocates to the rest of their community.”

A report to the meeting listed ‘lack of engagement’ as one of the highest risks of going with an expert panel.

Lower risks included the panel failing to come up with action appropriate to the district – and even that external experts may not wish to be part of the panel.

Martin Boffey, leader of the Lib Dems, said: “I really do think we should be taking every effort to engage as many of our residents in this as possible because that’s the only way we’re actually going to achieve this.

“The council can’t do it – residents have got to do it.”

Mr Wright told the meeting that engagement workshops with all sectors of the community were part of the plan.

He added: “This isn’t just the council coming up with an action plan for it to sit gathering dust.

“This will be something that will be engaging with the public, who will be part of building a plan – but at a fraction of the cost and twice as fast as if we were to do a Citizens’ Assembly.”

The meeting was told that a Citizens’ Assembly would cost £160,000 compared to £70,000 for an expert panel.

Mr Wright added: “This is not the council telling people in our district how to live their lives.

“This is the council working with experts who have the knowledge – who know much more than us – to help develop an action plan with residents.”