Discount health and beauty chain could be opening store in Haywards Heath

An application for a new shop front on behalf of Savers has been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council.

The empty unit, at 37-39 South Road, where a Santander bank was previously situated, will add to the range of shops on Haywards Heath’s high street, which include a Poundland and Greggs and is just down from the Orchards Shopping Centre.

Savers plans to move the entrance door forward to increase sales floor space, whilst still not impacting passing pedestrians.

Empty shop unit in South Road (Google Maps)

Its application describes how the new shop front has been designed ‘to bring the building up to date with new corporate standards as part of the refurbishment works, whilst preserving the existing characteristics of the buildings architecture’.

Savers is a discount store that aims to deliver health, home and beauty products at low prices.

Its nearest stores are currently in Crawley, Horsham, Hove and Worthing.