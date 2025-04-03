Donald Trump’s tariffs: MP launches ‘Buy Sussex, Back Britain’ campaign to ‘rally round’ local businesses
Liberal Democrat MP James MacCleary launched the ‘Buy Sussex, Back Britain’ campaign on Thursday, April 3.
The MP said people should ‘rally round’ local businesses that may be at risk from the ‘economic shock’ caused by Donald Trump’s ‘disastrous’ trade war, including local producers and high street shops.
The Lib Dems are also urging the government to introduce a raft of measures to help businesses stay afloat and protect the area’s high streets, including scrapping the jobs tax and overhauling business rates.
Mr MacCleary said: “People here in Seaford, Lewes, Newhaven, Polegate and our local villages are deeply concerned about the impact that Donald Trump’s disastrous trade war could have on our living standards and local businesses. That is why I am launching a ‘Buy Sussex, Back Britain’ campaign, to encourage people to play their part in supporting our fantastic local businesses and high street shops at this difficult time.”
He said the campaign also aims to support farmers who are at risk after ‘being clobbered by a trade deal that effectively sells them out’.
He added: “The Liberal Democrats are also urging the Government to unleash the potential of our local high streets by reforming business rates and dropping their jobs tax which is set to hammer businesses in the coming days.”
Mr MacCleary pointed to a Times report that said tariffs on US beef, chicken and pork would be slashed in a proposed agreement between Mr Trump and the UK. He said this risks undercutting farmers in a deal following the Conservatives ‘disastrous’ Australia and New Zealand deals for farmers.
The American President’s announcement will see 10 percent tariffs on UK exports to the US and 25 percent tariffs on all automotive exports to the US.
Mr MacCleary said the Lewes constituency is known for its vibrant local businesses in its towns and villages and said there has previously been strong community support for independent retailers and producers. He said Mr Trump’s tariffs risk hitting key sectors in the area, including speciality shops, farmers’ markets, and small manufacturers.
