Donnington houses proposal submitted

Plans for two new houses in Donnington have been submitted

The proposal would also see the demolition of an existing agricultural building on Selsey Road in Donnington.

This application follows the approval of the conversion of the building to two residential dwellings under the application 20/02483/PA3Q.

Applicant Whaleback Planning and Design’s access and design statement said: “The result development would have the same impact upon the countryside in terms of the introduction of two dwellings with curtilages and impact upon the surrounding landscape.

“The new build dwellings would however be far more sustainable as they would be built to modern construction methods and to a high standard of thermal, energy and water efficiency.

"In these regards the dwellings now proposed represent an improvement over the conversion scheme previously approved.

“These benefits are substantial and any conflicts with local planning policies do not warrant the refusal of planning permission.”