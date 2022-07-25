Drop-in 'cost of living' sessions to be held across Horsham district

They have been organised by Horsham District Council’s community services team in partnership with West Sussex County Council’s partnerships and communities team.

The sessions are set to start on Wednesday August 3 and will run initially until January 2023, after which they will be reviewed. They will take place every first and third Wednesday of the month from 10am until 12noon.

The proposed schedule of drop-in events with locations is: Wednesday August 3 – Slinfold Village Hall, Wednesday August 17 – Billingshurst Community Centre, Wednesday September 7 – Roffey Millennium Hall, Wednesday September 21 – Pulborough URC, Wednesday October 5 – Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, Storrington, Wednesday October 19 – Steyning (venue to be confirmed), Wednesday November 2 – The Allmond Centre Cowfold, Wednesday November 16 – Henfield (venue TBC), Wednesday December 7 – Lavinia House, Horsham, Wednesday December 21 –Ashington Scout Hut, Wednesday January 4 – The Job Centre, Horsham, Wednesday January 18 – The Bridge Leisure Centre, Broadbridge Heath.

Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council have partnered to offer cost of living drop-in sessions

The events are friendly, informal and free to attend with no appointments necessary and are open to everyone in the community who is seeking advice or guidance on a broad range of areas including: money worries, food poverty, energy costs, emotional and mental health including loneliness and isolation, employment, adult social care, carers support and family support including young people and community safety.

It is expected that the following partnership organisations will be on hand to offer advice: Horsham District Council’s Neighbourhood Wardens, Carers support, Age UK, Horsham Matters, West Sussex MIND, Relate, Horsham District Health and Wellbeing amongst others. Please note that not all the organisations will attend all the sessions on the rota.

Cllr Liz Kitchen, HDC’s cabinet member for community matters, said: “The sessions will provide an informal and relaxed environment where people can have the chance to talk confidentially to professionals from many different service areas, getting the help they need before issues get out of control.”

For updated information, visit: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/community/community-drop-in-sessions