East Grinstead and Uckfield MP outlines three priorities for area: boosting the local economy, improving travel and developing infrastructure
Conservative Mims Davies was elected in the General Election on July 4.
She was previously the MP for Mid Sussex until the recent boundary change.
Mrs Davies told this newspaper: “I am determined to boost our local economy by encouraging both residents and visitors to shop local, backing our local businesses, rural economy, and fantastic high streets.”
She aims to achieve this ‘by fighting to keep car parking free in Wealden for a start’, adding: “I will also work hard to bring more funding to our new constituency and listening to what both local residents and business need.”
Mrs Davies continued: “I am going to push hard for improved travel in the constituency by continuing the hard work I’ve been doing in particular on improving both our roads, bus rail links. Especially in East Grinstead where I helped secure a better deal for disabled access, as well as for Wivelsfield station – where I worked closely with the former MP for Lewes to deliver the Access for All.”
She said that working closely with the council and having ‘a clear line of communication’ on the issues around fixing roads would enable her to understand how much funding the roads need, find out whether more consultations are needed and whether more data should be gathered from constituents to ‘really push the number of potholes being fixed’.
Mrs Davies said: “Improving infrastructure is a huge task that desperately needs addressing, and one that I was working on as MP for Mid Sussex.”
She said: “I’ve visited countless businesses here in the East Grinstead, Uckfield and villages constituency and spoken to them about what their main concerns are, and lack of phone signal and poor broadband is a huge one.”
She called this ‘a huge issue’ for both businesses trying to bring in local jobs and boost the local economy, and residents struggling to reach family members and friends. She said she has had meetings with local teams about this and would continue these the ‘EGU’ MP. Mrs Davies added that she would meet with local NHS teams to see how she can can support them to provide the best GP and health services.
