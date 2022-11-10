East Grinstead Town Council buys speed indicator device to remind motorists to slow down while driving in town

East Grinstead town centre has a speed limit of 20mph but the rest of the built-up area is 30.

There have been a number of complaints over the years as to the speed that some drivers reach in the residential areas and the Council has shared in a SID with the other northern parishes for a few years, targeting some of the speed hotspots, usually having a SID for around 20 weeks a year with it moving around different streets for a few weeks at a time.

The West Sussex SID has come to the end of its days and the County Council are not to replace it. The Town Council had decided to buy their own device so that it was always in the town. It can be moved to other locations, but at the moment it is in Dunnings Road.

The device does not have automatic number plate recognition ANPR and therefore cannot identify a car, but it does record the speeds that drivers go through the area.

The data will be looked at to determine whether further more permanent speed monitoring or traffic calming is needed.

Councillor Jason Woodgate, chairman of the Public Services Committee said: “This device is to help remind drivers that they have entered the town, it is near a school and this is a busy road.