Permission is being sought to install more than a thousand solar panels on buildings at the Camber Sands Holiday park.

East Sussex holiday park seeks permission for solar panels
In an application submitted to Rother District Council, Parkdean Resorts is seeking permission to install 1,060 monocrystalline silicon solar photovoltaic modules on the roofs of four of the park’s buildings, including the Oasis Leisure Centre.
Application documents list Ineco Energy Ltd — a Cardiff-based firm which supplies solar panels — as the park’s agent in the proposals.
In these documents, a spokesman for the applicant said: “The system, with a power capacity of just under 472kWp, will produce low carbon renewable energy for the site and the local electricity network.”
The spokesman goes on to say the total area covered by solar panels will be approximately 4,200 square metres.
For further information see application reference RR/2024/741/PN2 on the Rother District Council website.