East Sussex village pool re-opening is ‘within touching distance’, say councillors

Councillors at Lewes District Council and East Sussex County Council have welcomed the signing of a lease that puts Ringmer Swimming Pool on track to re-open in May.

The move follows a public consultation by the county council.

Lewes District Council said they came forward with their partner Wave Active, and now both councils have put plans into place to bring the venue back into use.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Tourism & Leisure at Lewes District Council, said: “This news is hugely welcome. The process has taken longer than we hoped, but Ringmer residents have been incredibly patient and all of them will be delighted that the re-opening of this wonderful community pool is now within touching distance. The funding from Lewes District Council and East Sussex County Council has made the replacement of essential pool machinery possible and that work will now be completed in readiness for when the doors open in May.”

The lease transfers the operation of Ringmer Swimming Pool from East Sussex County Council to Lewes District Council, with Wave Active running it on their behalf.

Councillor Nick Bennett, lead member for resources at East Sussex County Council, said: “I am very pleased we have been able to support the reopening of Ringmer pool. It is great news for the local community that people will soon be able to use this much valued local facility again and we look forward to its reopening in the spring.”

Lewes District Council said the £100,000 they invested in Ringmer Swimming Pool is ‘just one strand’ of a £3 million council investment programme in local leisure services.

Duncan Kerr, CEO of Wave Active, said: “This is terrific news for community leisure services in the district and a just reward for all those who have worked so hard to breathe new life into a much-loved facility. This venue has the potential to thrive if as many local residents as possible make use of the pool, and my team can’t wait to make them all very welcome.”