East Worthing and Shoreham MP will not stand at next General Election: ‘It has been a great honour’
The MP said on X at 5.27pm on Saturday, April 13: “Last night I informed the AGM of the East Worthing & Shoreham Conservative Association that I would not be standing as the Conservative candidate at the next General Election.”
He also published his letter to the Association Chairman, saying it had been ‘a great honour’ to have served as the first MP for the newly created East Worthing and Shoreham constituency since 1997.
He said: “By the time of the next (General Election) I will have spent more than 27 years in Parliament. After much reflection I have decided that now is the right time for me to move on and hand over to someone new.”
He continued: "I hope that whoever you select to succeed me will enjoy a similarly friendly and fulfilling relationship with the many consituents and local organisations it has been my privilege to stand up for at Westminster.”
The MP said he took particular pride in his part establishing the Ropetackle Arts Centre ‘out of the ashes of that once derelict site’ to become one of the best arts venues on the south coast.
Worthing West MP Peter Bottomley called MP Tim Loughton ‘one of the best’, saying: “His constituency and Worthing and district have gained greatly from his dedication, his applied ability; so has the House of Commons and our national and international life. He was one of the best ministers for children. The Home Affairs Select Committee has gained by his contributions for ten years.”
