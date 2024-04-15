Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The MP said on X at 5.27pm on Saturday, April 13: “Last night I informed the AGM of the East Worthing & Shoreham Conservative Association that I would not be standing as the Conservative candidate at the next General Election.”

He also published his letter to the Association Chairman, saying it had been ‘a great honour’ to have served as the first MP for the newly created East Worthing and Shoreham constituency since 1997.

He said: “By the time of the next (General Election) I will have spent more than 27 years in Parliament. After much reflection I have decided that now is the right time for me to move on and hand over to someone new.”

Tim Loughton, the Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham. Pictured at the official opening of Red Balloon Worthing in 2022

He continued: "I hope that whoever you select to succeed me will enjoy a similarly friendly and fulfilling relationship with the many consituents and local organisations it has been my privilege to stand up for at Westminster.”

The MP said he took particular pride in his part establishing the Ropetackle Arts Centre ‘out of the ashes of that once derelict site’ to become one of the best arts venues on the south coast.