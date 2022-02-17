Eastboune rubbish tip ‘may be forced to close’ by Storm Eunice

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning starting at 5am tomorrow (Friday February 18), stating there is a ‘good chance’ that flying debris could result in loss of life.

At the peak of the storm in early afternoon, gusts are forecast to rise to in excess of 70mph in inland areas and up to 80mph in coastal locations, before receding by evening.

The Met Office also suggested that residents should expect damage to buildings and homes, roads and railway lines to close and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

East Sussex County Council has said that strong winds ‘could mean that our Household Waste Recycling Sites may be forced to close on Friday 18 February’.

It runs rubbish tips in Eastbourne, Crowborough, Hailsham, Hastings, Lewes, Maresfield near Uckfield, Mountfield near Battle, Newhaven, Seaford and Uckfield,

The council has also urged residents not to travel unless necessary and ensure you have a phone charged in case of power cuts.