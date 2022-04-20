Eastbourne apartment block granted permission

On Tuesday (April 19), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved an application to build a three-storey building containing 17 apartments on land behind 48 St Leonards Road.

The site, which was previously used as a car park for the Esher House and St Mary’s House office buildings, had already been granted outline planning permission for a similar three-storey building containing nine flats.

This, the committee felt, weighed heavily in the application’s favour, however, some concerns were still raised about the proposed design, with several councillors describing it as a ‘box’.

Artist's impression of the new block of apartments

Among those to raise concerns was Cllr Jane Lamb (Con), who said: “I’m actually quite sad we give consent to buildings that look like this, I have to say that on a personal level.

“I feel like we are letting people down a little bit, but apparently we have to go along with it and there is not much we can do.”

Despite these concerns, the committee ultimately opted to approve the application, although planning permission was only granted subject to the developer improving the final design, by asking for a green roof to be included.

Committee chairman Jim Murray said: “We need to have a balance of housing in the town. This would be a nice foot on the ladder for single young people and young couples, potentially.”

The approved building will front on to Commercial Road and contain 17 flats, 16 of which would be one-bedroom properties. The final flat would be a two-bedroom property.

Unlike the previously approved scheme, the building would not include any off-street parking spaces for its residents, something which had come in for significant criticism from objectors.

Planning officers, however, said the site is considered to be in a ‘highly sustainable location’ with good access to public transport and amenities. This, they said, meant the scheme can be approved without off-street parking.