‘Essential repairs’ for Eastbourne Bandstand have been given the go ahead by town planners.

On Monday (November 14), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee granted listed building consent to carry out structural repair works to the stage, mortar, faience tiles, and roof at the Grade II-listed bandstand.

While the committee approved the application (which came from the council itself), there was criticism from several members about the materials to be used and the scope of the proposed repairs.

Among those to raise concerns was Meads ward councillor Barry Taylor (Con), who criticised the fact that the application did not include plans to remount the bandstand’s doors at this stage. Not doing so, he argued, meant the structure would be allowed to continue to deteriorate.

Eastbourne Bandstand undergoing restoration work.

He said: “This is a classic example of the fact this building has not been maintained. What you are proposing is not something that could possibly get my support, because I think we need to look more deeply into the structure of the bandstand.”

Concerns had also been raised about the materials to be used in the repairs, particularly whether the stage would have a timber finish. This was not directly confirmed during the meeting, but it was understood that the final materials would require sign off from heritage specialists.

The structure of the stage would be updated, however. Currently, the stage is a timber floor supported on steel beams and brickwork. The replacement stage floor would be of a block and beam design instead.

The committee also heard how the repairs would allow for detailed exploratory works, which would inform future applications. This could include plans to remount the doors, officers said.

It was also said that the repair works were to be carried out ‘imminently’, with the hopes of having the bandstand open in time for the next summer season.

While costs were not part of the planning decision, the council has previously said it intends to spend £750,000 on the essential repairs programme. The full costs needed to restore the landmark are expected to be in excess of £12m.