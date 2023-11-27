BREAKING

Eastbourne Borough Council consultation on polling places in Meads endorsed unanimously

At Eastbourne Borough Council's recent meeting the result of consultation responses on polling places in Meads was endorsed unanimously.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 27th Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 17:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Borough Council had invited residents, particularly people with disabilities, to give their views about polling districts and places where electors vote.

A change of polling place from the current Parish Hall to Jubilee Hall had been proposed, but was rejected overwhelmingly by residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meads Conservative Councillor Robert Smart reports that by a margin of 70 to 2, respondents favoured the current Parish Hall over a move to Jubilee Hall. It received many times more endorsements than the rest of the proposals for the whole of Eastbourne and persuaded the Acting Returning Officer to change the original recommendation.

Most Popular
At Eastbourne Borough Council's recent meeting the result of consultation responses on polling places in Meads was endorsed unanimously. Picture: Robert SmartAt Eastbourne Borough Council's recent meeting the result of consultation responses on polling places in Meads was endorsed unanimously. Picture: Robert Smart
At Eastbourne Borough Council's recent meeting the result of consultation responses on polling places in Meads was endorsed unanimously. Picture: Robert Smart

Fellow Conservative Councillor Jane Lamb was one of these respondents, stating that the current polling station is “in the main street with an adjacent bus stop and more useful for many local residents.”

Related topics:Eastbourne Borough Council