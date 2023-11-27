Eastbourne Borough Council consultation on polling places in Meads endorsed unanimously
Eastbourne Borough Council had invited residents, particularly people with disabilities, to give their views about polling districts and places where electors vote.
A change of polling place from the current Parish Hall to Jubilee Hall had been proposed, but was rejected overwhelmingly by residents.
Meads Conservative Councillor Robert Smart reports that by a margin of 70 to 2, respondents favoured the current Parish Hall over a move to Jubilee Hall. It received many times more endorsements than the rest of the proposals for the whole of Eastbourne and persuaded the Acting Returning Officer to change the original recommendation.
Fellow Conservative Councillor Jane Lamb was one of these respondents, stating that the current polling station is “in the main street with an adjacent bus stop and more useful for many local residents.”