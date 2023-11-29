Eastbourne Borough Council to auction off almost 100 garages
Eastbourne Borough Council are putting 99 garages across the town up for auction next month.
The garages are listed as seven lots of varying sizes with freehold guide prices ranging from £75,000 to £230,000.
Some of the garages are vacant, while others are let and being offered as an investment chance.
The combined upper freehold guide price for all seven lots is £1.135 million.
Bidding for the Clive Emson auction, the last of the year, goes live on Monday, December 11, and ends on Wednesday, December 13.
Richard Payne, senior auction appraiser and auctioneer, said: “We have been entrusted by Eastbourne Borough Council to dispose of these 99 lock-up up-and-over garages which have been deemed surplus to requirements.
“Garage sales always do well at Clive Emson auctions and this multi-lot offering could well boost the local authority’s coffers by well over £1 million.”