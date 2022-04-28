Eastbourne commercial unit could be replaced with new houses

The new two-bedroom properties would be constructed to the rear of 3-5 Susans Road near its junction with Seaside Road.
A planning application for the scheme has been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council.
The application’s site layout shows three parking spaces situated in front of the homes, which are aligned in a terrace.
Each house would have its own private garden to the rear shown with Indian sandstone paving slabs.
The homes would be accessed from Susans Road between the existing offices for a taxi firm and construction services business.
A set of new gates are proposed for the access road, with bin store and cycle lockers planned alongside it.
To comment visit the council’s website at www.eastbourne.gov.uk/planning using code 220288.