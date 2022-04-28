Eastbourne commercial unit could be replaced with new houses

The new two-bedroom properties would be constructed to the rear of 3-5 Susans Road near its junction with Seaside Road.

A planning application for the scheme has been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council.

The application’s site layout shows three parking spaces situated in front of the homes, which are aligned in a terrace.

Planned access to the proposed new homes off Susans Road (Google Maps Streetview)

Each house would have its own private garden to the rear shown with Indian sandstone paving slabs.

The homes would be accessed from Susans Road between the existing offices for a taxi firm and construction services business.

A set of new gates are proposed for the access road, with bin store and cycle lockers planned alongside it.