Eastbourne council admits there's an ‘alarming’ financial outlook
Eastbourne Borough Council has joined local authorities across the country in warning of an ‘alarming’ outlook for its finances as a result of the UK’s economic crisis.
According to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC), its savings and efficiencies programme has allowed it to return to a stable position this year following the pandemic. However, there are new financial challenges to face now.
Councillor Stephen Holt, cabinet member for finance, said: “The key driver of this immense financial pressure is inflation which is currently at a 40-year high but was relatively low when we projected our budgets last year.” He said factors like this mean that despite efforts from EBC, ‘the outlook is frankly alarming’.
The medium term financial strategy, which sets the financial direction for the council and forms a framework for fiscal planning, is due to be debated by cabinet next week (November 2).
Councillor David Tutt, leader of the council, said: “We shouldn’t forget that our situation in Eastbourne pales into insignificance compared to some councils where their entire existence is in doubt. Thurrock Council, for example, has been taken over by the government due to its financial risk and is having to borrow £836m to repay its huge debts.
“We achieved great successes in identifying savings and efficiencies through our recovery and stabilisation programme over the past two years but are now hit with a financial challenge that is greater than ever. It is our top priority to address how we will meet the scale of this challenge over the months ahead, as it will be in other local authorities the length and breadth of the country.”