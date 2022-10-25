According to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC), its savings and efficiencies programme has allowed it to return to a stable position this year following the pandemic. However, there are new financial challenges to face now.

Councillor Stephen Holt, cabinet member for finance, said: “The key driver of this immense financial pressure is inflation which is currently at a 40-year high but was relatively low when we projected our budgets last year.” He said factors like this mean that despite efforts from EBC, ‘the outlook is frankly alarming’.

The medium term financial strategy, which sets the financial direction for the council and forms a framework for fiscal planning, is due to be debated by cabinet next week (November 2).

Eastbourne council admits there's an ‘alarming’ financial outlook (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Councillor David Tutt, leader of the council, said: “We shouldn’t forget that our situation in Eastbourne pales into insignificance compared to some councils where their entire existence is in doubt. Thurrock Council, for example, has been taken over by the government due to its financial risk and is having to borrow £836m to repay its huge debts.