Eastbourne councillor voices support for local planting scheme project for youngsters

An Eastbourne councillor has voiced their support for a local project which encourages children to create a greener future by growing trees from seeds.

Councillor Jim Murray, Climate Change Champion at Eastbourne Borough Council, is backing the 2023 Seeds4Kids kits for school classes and youth groups launched by Treebourne, a local tree-planting charity, in partnership with the Lottbridge Golf Club.

The kit provides everything a class or group of children require to identify trees, go out and collect their seeds, germinate and grow them until they are ready to plant out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Murray said: “This is a wonderful project to get youngsters excited about nature while contributing towards our 2030 carbon neutral goal for Eastbourne.

An Eastbourne councillor has voiced their support for a local project which encourages children to create a greener future by growing trees from seeds.

“Well done to Treebourne and its supporters who are working to plant 100,000 trees in and around Eastbourne over a decade with initiatives such as this to combat climate change, improve our environment and reduce pollution.”

Schools and youth groups can apply for as many kits as they want by visiting www.treebourne.org/schools and completing a short application form (not recommend for children under the age of 5).

The kits are free as the scheme is being funded by the Lottbridge Golf Club. Applications should be submitted by June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For schools and youth groups outside Eastbourne can also apply but will need to pick up the kits from Lottbridge Golf Club.

Ray Cruttenden, owner of Lottbridge Golf Club and project founder, said: "We want to get children involved in nature and understand the importance of trees to the environment, and we are so pleased to be able to support Treebourne in organising this for the third year running.”

Jules Woodward, who works with Treebourne and has been managing the project, said: “We know trees absorb carbon and improve air quality, but they enhance all our lives in other ways too, such as by supporting wildlife, and a walk in an area with trees has been shown to enhance our mental health.