On Wednesday, November 9, Paul Metcalfe OBE, a Conservative councillor representing Sovereign ward since 2016, quietly announced he was stepping down from the council as a result of issues with his health.
Speaking at a full council meeting the following Wednesday (November 16), councillors from across the chamber spoke in tribute of his time as a member.
Council leader David Tutt (Lib Dem) said: “I’ve known him and his family for a very long time. I see him as a friend as well as a former colleague at the borough council. His health has been deteriorating in recent times, hence the reason for his resignation.
“He served the community not only here as a councillor, but as a volunteer for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. That service is really something to be recognised by Eastbourne. I wish him well and hope his health recovers.”
Tributes were also paid by the town’s mayor Pat Rodohan and Conservative group leader Robert Smart.
Cllr Smart said: “He has been a wonderful colleague in recent years. As a lifelong Eastbournian, he knows everybody and has introduced me to lots of people.”
He added: “We greatly appreciate his contribution to the council, to our group and the residents of Sovereign ward. He is a treasure of Eastbourne and pray for his speedy return to full health.”
With a council election due to take place next May, there will not be a by-election and Mr Metcalfe’s seat will sit empty until then.