Warm tributes have been paid to an Eastbourne councillor, following his resignation on health grounds.

On Wednesday, November 9, Paul Metcalfe OBE, a Conservative councillor representing Sovereign ward since 2016, quietly announced he was stepping down from the council as a result of issues with his health.

Speaking at a full council meeting the following Wednesday (November 16), councillors from across the chamber spoke in tribute of his time as a member.

Council leader David Tutt (Lib Dem) said: “I’ve known him and his family for a very long time. I see him as a friend as well as a former colleague at the borough council. His health has been deteriorating in recent times, hence the reason for his resignation.

Eastbourne councillor Paul Metcalfe has had to step down

“He served the community not only here as a councillor, but as a volunteer for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. That service is really something to be recognised by Eastbourne. I wish him well and hope his health recovers.”

Tributes were also paid by the town’s mayor Pat Rodohan and Conservative group leader Robert Smart.

Cllr Smart said: “He has been a wonderful colleague in recent years. As a lifelong Eastbournian, he knows everybody and has introduced me to lots of people.”

He added: “We greatly appreciate his contribution to the council, to our group and the residents of Sovereign ward. He is a treasure of Eastbourne and pray for his speedy return to full health.”

