Eastbourne councillors back calls for more 20mph speed limits in town

On Wednesday (February 23), Eastbourne Borough Council unanimously backed a motion calling on members to give their support to the local branch of the 20s Plenty campaign group.

In backing the motion, borough councillors also agreed to call on East Sussex County Council to make 20mph speed limits the default ‘in places where people live, work, shop, play or learn’ within the town.

The motion was proposed by Liberal Democrat councillor Jim Murray, who said: “Greater priority to cyclists and walkers is now a key part of the Highway Code. Even the government is recognising we need to do something to reduce fatalities and injuries, improve the wellbeing of our residents and encourage alternative ways of transport within our town.

“Why can’t East Sussex County Council see these benefits as well? All we are asking them to do is do the right thing.”

While originally put forward by the Liberal Democrat group, it became a cross-party motion, after a Conservatives amendment was accepted by Cllr Murray and incorporated into the main proposal.

This amendment called for the borough council to set up a cross-party group to identify areas of the town which would benefit from 20mph speed limits.

The amendment was proposed by Cllr Jane Lamb, who argued the group could work with residents to create a map of potential 20mph schemes, rather than leaving the county council to come up with such proposals.

She said: “I proposed this amendment because I support this motion but would like to see it go a bit further.

“It is not political, it is in the interest of our residents and our town. I would like to appeal that you could support my amendment so that it includes the next step. We have got an opportunity now to move quickly on this.”

While she supported the motion as a whole, Cllr Lamb said the phrase ‘default’ should be refined as she did not support the idea of a ‘blanket’ 20mph speed limit across the whole town, arguing that it could cause issues of congestion and air pollution.