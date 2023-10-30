Eastbourne MP asks Education Secretary about Holiday Activities and Food Programme in parliament

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell asked the Education Secretary about the effectiveness of the Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) in parliament last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mrs Ansell said she regularly visits HAF initiatives in the town and is a supporter of the scheme.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the MP asked Gillian Keegan what recent assessment her department has made of the effectiveness of HAF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Ansell said: "I have seen first hand just how brilliant the government-backed holiday activities and food programmes are for children and young people and their families in Eastbourne.”

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell (fourth from the right) with children from a HAF programme with Fame Academy

She added: “In one magical piece of feedback, a little girl at The Art House café sidled up to me and said: ‘One day I will own a place just like this,’ and I have seen the same energy across the piece.

“Given that we are hoping that there is a connection between attendance and HAF uptake, what more can we do to provide and promote opportunities for children and young people with SEND [special educational needs and disabilities], and also for the 11-plus and early teens?”

In reply the secretary of state said: “When it launched, HAF was the first summer camp for hundreds of thousands of children - 70 per cent had never experienced a holiday club before - and this summer 4,000 children benefited in East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“HAF is open to children from ages five to 16. Local authorities should meet the needs of all cohorts, including by offering programmes for older children and those with special educational needs. I urge all honourable members to visit their local HAF over the Christmas recess; they really are heart-warming.”

She added that the programme supported 685,000 children nationally last summer.