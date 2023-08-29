BREAKING
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash

Eastbourne MP backs campaign for supermarkets to highlight ‘Buy British’

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell is supporting a cross-party campaign calling on supermarkets to highlight British produce by incorporating a ‘Buy British’ section on their online stores.
By Sam Pole
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST

Most retailers physically label British produce, but currently there is no way to filter and view these items when shopping online.

A ‘Buy British’ section would signpost shoppers towards British produce and support farmers and consumers choice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So far more than 45 MPs have signed up, including Mrs Ansell.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell is supporting a cross-party campaign calling on supermarkets to highlight British produce by incorporating a ‘Buy British’ section on their online stores. Picture: Caroline AnsellEastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell is supporting a cross-party campaign calling on supermarkets to highlight British produce by incorporating a ‘Buy British’ section on their online stores. Picture: Caroline Ansell
Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell is supporting a cross-party campaign calling on supermarkets to highlight British produce by incorporating a ‘Buy British’ section on their online stores. Picture: Caroline Ansell

“More and more people are buying their weekly supermarket shop online but it remains difficult for consumers to opt for British produce,” the MP said.

“If these items were collated for customers who want to eat British produce, then that would be a boost for farmers in East Sussex and far beyond.

“It really can be something as simple as a buy British button. It’s a good move, it will support our agricultural sector and I hope supermarkets will look into it.”

Related topics:Caroline AnsellWillingdonMPs