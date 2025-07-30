Eastbourne MP calls for local postal improvements following delays

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde called for local postal improvements due to prolonged delays in postal times in the constituency.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP spoke in the House of Commons earlier this month, about the delays prolonged delays and urged The Minister (Justin Madders - the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Department for Business and Trade) to help address the

Royal Mail had previously informed the MP that the delays were due to a combination of changes to delivery rounds and long-term staff sickness, with around 10 per cent of the local workforce off work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Babarinde MP said: “Over the last year I’ve been consistently raising my concerns with the standard of deliveries by Royal Mail in Eastbourne. Senior leadership need to get their act together, because constituents are sick of disruption and delay.

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde called for local postal improvements due to prolonged delays in postal times in the constituency. Picture: Josh Babarinde MP

"I am pleased we’ve lobbied Royal Mail to recruit more postal workers and help those off sick back into work, and I look forward to meeting with a Minister to discuss Eastbourne’s postal problems.

"I’ll be keeping a close eye on my own letterbox to see whether Royal Mail’s promises translate into results. Urgent action must be taken to ensure Eastbourne folks get their post on time”

"I’ll keep fighting for a consistent, dependable postal service for our town. Our hardworking posties, local residents, and Eastbourne as a whole, deserve better than this.”