EASTBOURNE MP CAROLINE ANSELL COLUMN: Children’s mental health after the pandemic

SUS-210911-105508001

Children have lost out on being in classes, they have suffered loneliness in lockdown and missed important milestones along the way like the last day of school, proms and even birthday parties they could invite all their friends to.

This has led to a big increase in mental health issues for children and young people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed one in six children now have a diagnosable mental health issue.

This is why I marked Children’s Mental Health Week earlier this month by meeting up with the charity Place2Be in Parliament to support the amazing work they do.

There are issues nationally around access to help and support for children with mental health and it is something I am monitoring closely.

I had a little win for a constituent this week who was looking to claim compensation from the Government over the collapse into administration of London Capital and Finance back in 2019.

I brought the matter up in the House of Commons on his behalf and he informed me this week he has received the compensation.

I am, of course, happy to take constituent cases all the way to Parliament in an attempt to get a result.

The Government has awarded East Sussex £1 million to tackle domestic abuse as part of its commitment to support victims and children of this crime.

The money has come from a £125 million scheme to provide vital support services for domestic abuse victims this year and next.

The money goes hand-in-hand with the landmark Domestic Abuse Act.

New legislation that is helping to prevent offending and make sure victims are protected and supported.

Another unwanted and unpleasant side-effect of the pandemic has been a rise in domestic abuse.

This money is welcome and I am sure it will be put to good use.

It has come to my attention that many people across East Sussex might have been misadvised by South Central Ambulance Service that they would not be eligible for patient transport.

I recently raised the issue on behalf of a constituent, who was blind and had no way of getting to Bexhill Hospital.

I am pleased to say, the service has realised the error and are contacting everyone affected.

As I write, the situation in the Ukraine continues to cause alarm.

More than 100,000 Russian troops are believed to be massed on the border between the two countries.

My hope is President Putin will pull back from the brink and return his soldiers to barracks.