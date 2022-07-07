Eastbourne MP praises Boris Johnson but says resignation is the ‘right decision’

Boris Johnson survived a vote of confidence by his MPs, but he has been heavily criticised for his handling of allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Over the last couple of days there has been a steady drip of government resignations and calls for the PM to go which came to a head this morning when he resigned.

Caroline Ansell said: “The Prime Minister has made the right decision to resign. It is in the best interests of the country.

PM resigns - the latest reactions from Eastbourne

“I would have liked to have seen the Deputy Prime Minister take over with immediate effect and the ministers and aides who resigned over the last few days return to their posts. I have made this view known strongly to the Chief Whip.

“This is a sad end to a Premiership that has delivered much. Boris Johnson may not have had as much time in office as he would have wished but he has grappled global challenges with skill and, at times, bravery.

“Parliament moves into recess in two weeks and we will now have a leadership contest to find a new leader of the Conservative party and Prime Minister over the summer.

“I wish him and his family the very best. His handling of the pandemic, Brexit and Russian aggression in Ukraine are real legacies he should be proud of.”

Lib Dem candidate Josh Babarinde OBE said: “It has been desperately disappointing to see Eastbourne and Willingdon’s Conservative MP stand loyally by Boris Johnson's side through years of scandals and lies.

“Local people are questioning our MP’s judgement are telling me they will never forgive the act of standing by Boris Johnson for so long.

“We need a local MP who will put local people’s needs over party loyalty to a Conservative party which has proven to lack basic decency and integrity.