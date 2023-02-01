Eastbourne’s Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate has quit his day job at a charity in order to focus on campaigning.

Josh Babarinde made the announcement on social media yesterday (Tuesday, January 31).

Mr Babarinde did work for The School for Social Entrepreneurs, which supports people looking to start and grow social enterprises.

The Hampden Park councillor said despite leaving his job he will still carry out freelance work.

Eastbourne councillor Josh Babarinde

Mr Babarinde added: “I’m determined to find a way to dedicate more than just my evenings and weekends to campaigning for our town. That’s why I’ve taken the big personal decision to quit my nine-to-five day job.

“I’ll be honest, leaving my stable day job is a nerve-wracking move for me personally, but campaigning for the future of the town where I was born, bred and love living in is 100 per cent worth the risks involved.”

The date of the next general election has not yet been announced.

