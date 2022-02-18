Eastbourne rubbish tip closed due to Storm Eunice

Eastbourne’s rubbish tip has been closed as the county braces for the arrival of Storm Eunice.

By Joshua Powling
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:19 am

The storm is set to hit this morning (Friday, February 18) and the amber weather warning previously issued has been changed to red.

The red warning will come into force at 10am and run until 3pm, covering London and the South East.

The Met Office said the storm would cause ‘significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds’.

The county council tweeted: “East Sussex Household Waste Recycling Sites will be closed today due to the weather warning in place. We are sorry for any disruption this may cause, but the safety of staff and residents is our priority.”

It runs rubbish tips in Eastbourne, Crowborough, Hailsham, Hastings, Lewes, Maresfield near Uckfield, Mountfield near Battle, Newhaven, Seaford and Uckfield,

The council has also urged residents not to travel unless necessary and ensure you have a phone charged in case of power cuts.

Household Waste Recycling Site, St. Philips Avenue Eastbourne. march 18th 2014 E11180Q SUS-140319-130900001
