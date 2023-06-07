An Eastbourne shop’s first is set to be redeveloped into a flat following conditionally approved plans.

The shop, at 249 Seaside, will be converted to a one bedroom flat following conditional approved plans.

249 Seaside used to operate as Aqua-mania but became a Chinese supermarket last year.

Currently the ground floor is all shop space and the first floor has more shop space and an office. Following approved plans by Eastbourne Borough Council, the first floor would be converted into a one-bed flat - getting rid of the shop space and office. This means the shop would be contained to the ground floor.

In the decision notice, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Prior to first occupation of the development, hereby approved, secure and covered cycle parking shall be provided within the site in accordance with the approved floor plans as proposed. Thereafter the facilities shall be retained solely for the parking of cycles, in accordance with the approved plans for the lifetime of the development.

"Prior to first occupation of the development, hereby approved, the enclosed refuse and recycling storage facilities shall be provided as proposed. Thereafter, the facilities shall be retained solely for the storage of refuse and recycling.”

The Environmental Agency said in a statement: “We strongly recommend the use of flood resistance and resilience measures. Physical barriers, raised electrical fittings and special construction materials are just some of the ways you can help reduce flood damage."

