On Tuesday (November 8), Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for resources and climate change, will be asked to sign off on plans to begin decommissioning the community pool from December 31.

However, a report to be considered by Cllr Bennett says this process, which would result in the pool’s permanent closure, could be avoided if ‘a financially viable’ alternative becomes available before then.

The report, from the council’s chief operating officer Ros Parker, goes on to say a ‘potentially viable’ plan had been put forward by Lewes District Council and the two authorities are currently discussing a way forward.

Ms Parker said: “It is recommended to decommission the pool from 31 December 2022 and cease the swimming provision at the Ringmer site.

“However, this could be reconsidered if a financially viable agreement is committed to by Lewes District Council before this date. If a financially sustainable option is brought forward at no detrimental impact to the council, and the associated legal documentation is approved, it is recommended that this alternative option is pursued.”

The meeting will also see Cllr Bennett consider the results of a 12-week public consultation on the next steps for the pool. In all, 229 people responded to the consultation, 90 per cent of whom opposed the pool’s permanent closure.

Consultees were also asked whether they have been able to use alternative facilities since equipment failure forced the pool to close in September 2020. Only 50 per cent of the respondents said they had.

The report goes on to note that a permanent closure would disproportionately affect those without easy access to private transport, such as the young and elderly, as well as disabled people and their carers.

Respondents also made a number of suggestions about ways to improve the financial viability of the facility, but none were considered viable by council officers.

A key consideration is the pool’s location within the grounds of King’s Academy, which significantly limits its potential opening hours as a result of child safeguarding concerns.