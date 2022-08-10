Emsworth Sports Pavilion set for refurbishment

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted for the refurbishment of an Emsworth Sports Pavilion.

The new sports pavilion could provide two large changing rooms that meet England & Wales Cricket Board and Football Foundation standards.

The new changing rooms will provide equipment storage space for 12 players with adjoining toilets and shower rooms – each changing room will have its own access to the pitch.

Other facilities such as a new club room are offered with toilets and a kitchen

Planning documents state the club’s new home will “open onto the cricket pitch to the south through double glazed doors”.

“This application by Havant Borough Council for the benefit of Emsworth Cricket Club seeks to update the existing sports pavilion to enhance its use, its flexibility and its appropriateness for sporting facilities for players and spectators alike.

“The clubhouse, which is currently a very utilitarian space, needs to become a more attractive space from which to watch the action on the pitch.

“As the changing facilities meet EBC and Football Foundation requirements, these proposals will allow the cricket club to meet its timetables and the clubhouse will allow the club to have a flexible space for community engagement and revenue generation opportunities.”

The existing structure of the pavilion will remain unchanged, with only external adaptations – changing room lobbies, double doors and new doors and windows.