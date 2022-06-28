Environmental Assessment requested for Foxbridge Golf Club plans

VH

The Environment Assessment request is a request which will determine whether a proposed project falls within the remit of the regulations, whether it is likely to have a significant effect on the environment and therefore requires an assessment.

The proposers The Substantia Group held an in-person consultation event on Wednesday, May 18 at Kelsey Hall in Billingshurst from 2pm to 7pm to discuss the ‘Foxbridge’ project.

The purpose of the consultation was to give local residents and stakeholders the opportunity to discover more about its emerging proposals, ask questions and provide feedback.

The Foxbridge development would include around 120 luxury holiday lodges available for rent or purchase, together with 40 to 50 bed spa accommodation.

A new health spa would offer a range of facilities, including a gym, treatment rooms, indoor/outdoor pools, sauna/steam room, hydrotherapy pool, health café/ restaurant, farm shop and gardens.

Terry Pullen, CEO of The Substantia Group, commented: “We are delighted to be bringing forward our proposals for ‘Foxbridge’.

“Working closely with local communities and stakeholders to ensure that our designs are formed collaboratively is a key part of our philosophy."

Once operational, Foxbridge will sustain around 60 full time jobs across a range of skill levels, providing a path to employment for many in the area.

In a statement Plaistow and Ifold Parish