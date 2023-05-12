Silverhill councillor Lucian Fernando, 33, has announced that he has joined Reform UK — formerly known as the Brexit Party — becoming its first elected representative in East Sussex.

Initially elected as a Conservative councillor in May 2021, Cllr Fernando has been sitting as an independent for the past few weeks following a split from his former political party.

While he is still listed as an independent by Hastings Borough Council, a senior members of Reform UK has confirmed he is now a representative of the party.